South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.98 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

