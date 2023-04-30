Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,908 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $79,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,383. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.