S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.0 %

S&P Global stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.58. 1,742,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.58 and its 200-day moving average is $343.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

