Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in April

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,062,200 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,420. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DALXF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.