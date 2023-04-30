SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

