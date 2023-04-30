Spotify Technology S.A. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

SPOT stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

