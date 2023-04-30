SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringBig in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
SpringBig Stock Performance
Shares of SpringBig stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,206. SpringBig has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.
About SpringBig
SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.
