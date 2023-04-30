SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,181.93

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $1,181.93 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile
SpritzMoon Crypto Token is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official message board is info-71194.medium.com. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is www.spritzmoon.net. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00002542 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,178.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Token Trading
