Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Short Interest Update

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $49.26 on Friday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

