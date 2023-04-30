SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.50 million-$527.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.63 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.0 %

SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.30. 114,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.