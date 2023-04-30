Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $104.83 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Status has a total market cap of $104.83 million and $1.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,207.50 or 1.00038871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,145,117 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,853,145,116.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02723053 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,699,493.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

