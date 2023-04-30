Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $104.33 million and $1.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,245.29 or 1.00012820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,145,117 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,853,145,116.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02717847 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,431,047.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

