Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Up 24.9% in April

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,170,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 24,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 22.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.