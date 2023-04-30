Stephens Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,071.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,660.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,567.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

