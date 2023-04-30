Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SF remained flat at $59.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,261. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.