Stifel Nicolaus Raises Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $24.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

