Stifel Nicolaus Trims Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price to $27.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.93.

EPRT opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

