StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

BSET opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.