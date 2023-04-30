StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of LOV opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.30. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
