StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.30. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.