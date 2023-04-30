StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 1.2 %

UG stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Featured Stories

