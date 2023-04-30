StockNews.com Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

MHO opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.