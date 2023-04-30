Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $103.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.2 %

STRA stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.