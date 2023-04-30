Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Sells 41,202 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,202 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.3% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

