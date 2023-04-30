Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Takes $33.36 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 957,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,355,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 12.0% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 0.56% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.3 %

EDU opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.