Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Takes Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,667,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. Gaotu Techedu accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.06 million, a P/E ratio of 328.33 and a beta of -0.74. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.71%.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

