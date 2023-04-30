Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $59,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

