Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.57. 1,048,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

