Stratis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $82.50 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.19 or 0.06443812 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,634,073 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

