Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 816,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,986,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,507. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

