Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $299.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

