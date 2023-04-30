Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Stryker worth $291,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $299.65 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.42. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

