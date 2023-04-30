Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 122,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,045,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 110.67% and a negative return on equity of 111.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

