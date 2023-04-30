Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 192,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.