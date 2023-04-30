Summit Financial LLC Buys 60,831 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 963.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,927,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,997,000 after acquiring an additional 645,423 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 850,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 84,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 190,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,899. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

