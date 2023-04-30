Summit Financial LLC Buys 763 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,911,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

