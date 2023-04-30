Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 350.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 9,111,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,435,521. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

