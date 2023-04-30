Summit Financial LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.75. The stock had a trading volume of 669,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

