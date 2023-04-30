Summit Financial LLC Has $27.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 265,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

