Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.95. 7,281,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

