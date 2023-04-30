Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,954. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

