Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $349,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,627,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.07. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

