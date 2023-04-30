Summit Financial LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,181. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.75.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

