Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

