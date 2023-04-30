Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

