Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

