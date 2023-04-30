Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $329.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

