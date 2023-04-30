Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

