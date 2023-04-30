Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,118 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

