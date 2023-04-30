Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

