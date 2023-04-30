Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $619,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 960,514 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 665,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 619,098 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,014,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after buying an additional 521,883 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

